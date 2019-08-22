NudeStix

Nudies Bloom

£30.00

Nudies Bloom, the latest launch from Nudestix, boasts a beautifully natural-looking sheer dewy balm that can be sweeped across eyes, cheeks and lips for a pop of radiance. Conveniently dual-ended with a block of colour at one end and a soft, densely-bristled brush at the other, this stick is a one-stop ticket to flawless faces. The soft, subtly brightening balm can be drawn directly on to cheeks, eyes and lips (gently dabbed in with fingers or stippled with the brush), offering sheer, long-wearing coverage that can be built up to intensify the colour. Available in four sheer and bright glowy shades to suit all skin tones, pick from 'Sweet Peach Peony', 'Tiger Lily Queen', 'Cherry Blossom' and custom colour, 'Poppy Girl' created by MUA Mary Phillips.