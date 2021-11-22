NudeStix

Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Color Blush & Bronze In Moodie Blu

What it is: A dual-ended stick with a long-wearing, matte, monochromatic nude colour and a brush for the eyes, cheeks, and lips. What it does: Straight off of the runway, and paired with high fashion or bohemian chic, these water-resistant sticks are dual-ended with a soft colour balm on one side and a blending brush on the other end for convenient application. Just draw it directly on skin, dab softly with fingers, or stipple on nude colour with the brush. It achieves non-feather, all-over face colour for a soft look with a matte or dewy, lightweight finish.