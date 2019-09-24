NuDerma

Nuderma Skin Therapy Wand

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Pure Daily Care

COMPLETE SKIN CARE SYSTEM - Adenosine Tri-Phosphate (ATP) is the universal currency for energy in all cells of the human body. As we age ATP production slows which can lead to the outward signs of aging. Sagging skin, hair loss, age spots are other skin imperfections are the hallmark signs of decreased cell activity due to aging. The NuDerma Skin Wand amplifies cell turnover by supercharging ATP synthesis to slow, halt and ultimately reverse the aging process leading to firmer younger skin. ACNE TREATMENT - Our Spot Treatment tip is great for rapidly treating acne and acne scars IMPROVED SKIN PROFILE - Our system specializes in different areas of skin therapy like acne treatment and wrinkle reduction but regular use provides a drastic overall improvement in skin profile. REDUCE WRINKLES & FINE LINES - Nuderma produces 10 watts of power at high frequency 50-60Hz waves which is completely painless and effective in reducing wrinkles and fine lines over time by boosting circulation and collagen product which help "plump" skin cells to fill in voids which are the underlying cause of wrinkles and fine lines MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - If you are not satisfied with our product for any reason simply return it for a full refund; no questions asked.