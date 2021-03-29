NudeStix

Nudefix Cream Concealer

NudeFix is a longwear, buildable sheer to medium cream concealer that is formulated with Korean innovative skin-loving botanicals to minimize texture to help balance the skin's microbiome. Powered to hydrate. Powered to soothe. Powered to reduce redness and inflammation. Powered to brighten skin. A 2-in-1 concealer that also treats skin, and all on the go! SKIN TYPES: Specially formulated for all skin types WHAT IT DOES: This lightweight, skincare-infused concealer with buildable coverage "fixes" onto skin to cover under-eye darkness, spots, blemishes and redness Hugs and moves with your skin Never cakey, never drying and always looking like nude skin Comes with a black tin and mirror Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, fragrance Cruelty free KEY INGREDIENTS: Sweet Berry: Helps reduce the appearance of redness (by 76% after 56 days), irritation and inflammation; helps brighten skin; gentle AHA Articum Lappa Root Extract: Naturally balances skin microbiome; helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and redness/irritation; strengthens skin barrier and hydration Super-Gel Technology: Smooths the appearance of lines and smooths texture; flexible powder-gel that is lightweight on skin; absorbs oil and sebum while preventing oxidation; creates a long-wearing polymer-free film Hyaluronic Acid: Naturally found in the skin, this superhero ingredient aids in hydrating and plumping skin HOW TO USE: Dot and dab onto eyes and face wherever needed using applicator, fingers or brush, then blend Layer and pat to build extra coverage where needed Use with Tinted Cover Foundation and Nudies Matte Blush Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales