Highlights Buildable and long-lasting gloss formula Nude, made for every skin tone Can be worn alone or layered over your favorite lipstick Scented with a delicious vanilla flavor Contains Vitamin E and Rosehip Oil Paraben Free Gluten Free Cruelty-Free Phthalate-Free Non-GMO Specifications Suggested Age: 12 Years and Up Health Facts: Phthalate-Free, Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, Contains Rosehip Oil, Contains Vitamin E Color Palette: Light Tones Product Form: Liquid Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Brightening Net weight: .22 fl oz (US) Description A buildable, nude lip gloss formula with multi-dimensional shine and color. The formula glides on easily to leave lips looking luminous and glossy with minimal stickiness. Luna Magic was founded by Mabel and Shaira Frías, a women-led and Afro-Latina owned company. We're inspired by the rich cultures and music of the Caribbean & Latin America, the hustle and bustle of NYC and glamour of Los Angeles.