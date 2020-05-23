Little Dean

Nude In Yellow 3 Framed Art Print

$43.99 $26.39

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

Smooth and luxurious—like if cashmere were a frame type. The gentle curves of the scoop framed art prints provide a contemporary aesthetic sure to highlight your favorite design. Framed prints available in six sizes, in a white or black frame color. Natural white, matte, 100% cotton rag, acid and lignin-free archival paper Gesso coating for rich color and smooth finish Premium shatterproof acrylic cover Acid-free dust cover on the back Solid wood frame dimensions: 1.06" (W) x 1.06" (D) - NOTE: The dimensions listed in the dropdown menu are for the art print inside the frame. Frame dimensions should be added to that number for overall measurements. Wire or sawtooth hanger included depending on size (does not include hanging hardware) Every order is custom made just for you For more info click here PRO TIP: Try using the largest frame as the focal point to your gallery wall with smaller frames radiating out around it.