Illamasqua

Nude Collection Beyond Powder - Risque

£34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Illamasqua

Introducing our brand new limited edition Beyond Powder in shade Risque. This unique baked marbled highlighter instantly adds a warm glow to the skin with it's gorgeous rose undertone. Whether you want to achieve an all over illuminating finish or simply highlight certain points, Beyond’s lightweight texture glides onto skin effortlessly, creating a healthy, flawless skin finish. With the choice to apply wet or dry, it provides long lasting results and can also be used on the body to achieve a natural, bronzed skin effect.