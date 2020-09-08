Novel Creations

Nu Sensuelle Point Bullet

$79.95

Fancy French Name, OMG Power x20! There's no sugar-coating this, but the Nu Sensuelle Point Bullet is the most powerful bullet of its size. Period. Nü Sensuelle Point Bullet Powerful 20 function vibrating bullet Tapered tip for precise targeted stimulation Easy touch controls Twice dipped in soft, smooth hypoallergenic silicone State-of-the-art vibrator technology Charging base and stand 4 hr charge, will run bullet for up to 60 minutes Wait 60 minutes after charging for first time use 3.6" long, .75" wide tip, .9" wide base Easy instruction manual Satin storage bag What can you do with a such a powerful sex toy? Explore and discover your deepest sensual desires with 20 different modes and functions that go from low –– to wow! Every sensation you can imagine with a bullet vibrator is here, but even more so. Nü Sensuelle Point Bullet's silicone skin is twice-dipped for sensual comfort and durability. Try it with a little water based lube and you'll see what we mean. Barely 4" tall, this bullet fits easily in your hand for total control, especially around and on the clitoris. Or pass it to your partner during foreplay and lovemaking to heighten your sexual pleasure. When playtime's done, just wipe your Nü Sensuelle Point Bullet with your favorite sex toy cleaner, or a warm, moist hand towel with a little mild soap. Store this bullet in its own satin storage bag, avoiding contact with other sex toys. The Nü Sensuelle Point Bullet is recommended for both experienced and newbie sex toy fans seeking a bullet that can keep up with each new discovery –– and more! And if you're gifting a special someone you can't go wrong with the Nü Sensuelle Point Bullet.