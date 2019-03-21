art.com

The Art This framed art print features a frame and mat combination individually selected by professional designers to perfectly complement your art. The art print, which displays sharp, vivid images and a high degree of color accuracy, is protected and enhanced by this frame that has been handcrafted in the USA from the finest materials. Product ID: 22142981659A The Artist Henri Matisse (1869 – 1954), considered to be the 20th century’s most important French painter, communicated joy with expressive colors, striking ornamentation and bold patterns. Matisse, whose mother gave him his first art supplies while he was recovering from an illness, described his discovery of art as “a kind of paradise.” He was originally viewed as a Fauvist, and his early works were exceptionally mature. Influenced by Impressionism and Japanese art, Matisse made color a crucial element of his work, and also experimented with expressive abstraction. When he was nearly 80, Matisse volunteered to decorate the Dominican nuns' chapel at Vence, France. Suffering from anxiety, Matisse found serenity in painting.