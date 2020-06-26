NRS

Full Paco Sleeping Pad

There's nothing worse than sleeping on a soggy pad after an exhausting, full day of paddling. Avoid this on your next river trip with the self-inflating NRS Large Paco Sleeping Pad. A high-density urethane foam inside a welded industrial-strength PVC pouch provides ultimate sleeping comfort and durability, and it prevents moisture from collecting. The six-foot length accommodates most paddlers. You can even roll it up to use as a comfy backrest while out on the water.