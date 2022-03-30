Nroda

Nroda Riviera Bee – Gemstone Edition

$200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nroda

The Riviera Bee sunglasses that you love, updated in candy bright colors. Perfect for summer, vacay or even a bright, winter look! The Riviera Bee features our 24k gold plated Nroda Bee logo embellished with a crystal. Czech crystal encrusted Nroda 24k gold plated bee/acetate frame Unisex, Perfect on men and women! Hand adorned in NYC. 100% UVA/UVB Protection. Microfiber pouch and Hard Clam shell case included. Color Varies. Select Below in Drop down Menu. NOT BY IMAGE. Items marked “Preorder” will ship in 2-3 weeks from order date. All sunglasses are handmade in NYC by owner and designer of Nroda, Samantha Smikle along with a team of jewelers in NYC to solder and plate pieces with 24k Gold, Rose Gold and Rhodium.