Notte Jewelry

Now Or Never Chunky Ring

$116.00

Buy Now Review It

At Notte Jewelry

SUMMER WITH US! Inspired by icy drinks, yummy sweets and happy seaside memories. Our brand new summer pieces are all about juicy colors and sparkly gems that make our hearts happy. We hope they make yours smile too :) Inspired by the chunky hoops that we use on our signature earrings and favorite design details from previous seasons, Chunky Hoop Ring is born!! Shiny and bold, gemmed with juicy high grade zirconia crystals all around, these will guarantee to be your new favorite mood boosters! Designed and made by us exclusively for NOTTE Available in US size 6, 7 and 8 14k heavy gold plated or rhodium plated brass, heart and tear drop shaped zirconia gems Tips: Since the ring is designed to have a chunky look and feel, it has a more snug feel and can fit a half size done. For example, size 6 can also fit on a size 5 or 5.5 finger Avoid constant contact with moistures, such as oil, lotions, chemicals, perfume and sea water. Keep ring in your ring box or pouch away from moistures. Clean by gently buffing with a soft, dry cloth. All rings are non-refundable. Please email us regarding on size exchange. See more details here.