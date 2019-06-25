Now House By Jonathan Adler Wink Collection Area Rug, 5' X 7', Blush

$170.00

Wink Collection Area Rug, 5' x 7', Blush: Our eye-conic nod to the power of mod—eye-catching chic for any room. Available in graphic black and ivory for a bold look, or in soft blush for a subtle wink of style. Now House by Jonathan Adler come in introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.