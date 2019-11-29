Now House By Jonathan Adler Vally Sofa
$1298.00$1093.06
Our tailored sofa is a posh spot to unwind—subdued hues, plush velvet upholstery, and a color-matched sleigh frame for extra polish. Even better, its single cushion is super comfortable Wood frame, foam and batting, powdercoated metal base Como Blush velvet upholstery comes with a matching pink sleigh base; The Como Oyster velvet upholstery has a matching pale grey sleigh base
More from Now House by Jonathan Adler
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Now House By Jonathan Adler Mod Leopard Collection Area
$208.00$170.23
fromAmazon