Lulus
Now And Always White Beaded Embroidered Strapless Gown
$399.00
At Lulus
Lulus Exclusive! Start your forever romance in the Lulus Luxe Now and Always White Beaded Embroidered Strapless Gown! Woven fabric is intricately embroidered and hand-beaded with seed beads and sequins as it shapes this stunning dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline (with no-slip strips) and a boning-supported bodice with padding and a sheer mesh panel at the center. A high waist tops an overlapping skirt with a thigh-high slit and a luxurious draping train at the back. Layers of tulle add to the dramatic look of this gown. Hidden back zipper/clasp. Each bridal order will arrive with one branded canvas garment bag included for storage and protection.