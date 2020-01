lululemon

Now And Always Tote Mini

$148.00 $79.00

Buy Now Review It

At lululemon

This bag was modeled on our iconic Shopper Tote, which means it's the same size as our iconic Shopper Totein other words, the perfect size! Made in a substantial material, with a shoulder strap and pockets galore, it's got everything you need to go about your dayiconically.