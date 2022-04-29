Novogratz

Novogratz Waverley Tile Bci Certified Cotton Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Set

£90.00



Responsibly made of 100% Cotton, this soft, sustainable and stylish fitted sheet features an on-trend abstract print. Created in collaboration with husband-and-wife interior design duo Cortney and Robert Novogratz, the entire Novogratz by Utica bedding collection shows off the couple's inspiring boutique design style. For over 25 years, the Novogratz have integrated colourful and playfully modern thinking into everything they do. A family of nine has given them a unique perspective on the needs of a modern family and they love nothing more than creating impactful, beautiful designs that families of all kinds can live with every day. Okeo-Tex Made In Green. 30cm box.