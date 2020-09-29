Novogratz

Novogratz Leyla Loveseat

$298.00

SMALL SPACE SOLUTION | The Novogratz Leyla Loveseat is the perfect modern solution to your small space needs; great for condos, apartments, dorms and more. LOVESEAT TO SLEEPER | With its multifunctional and innovative design, the armrests fold down to create the perfect couch sleeper. Go from loveseat to sleeper in seconds! STORAGE | Convenient magazine storage pockets are found on the armrests; makes for a versatile accent piece EASY ASSEMBLY | Quick and hassle-free assembly, ready in minutes! Product dimensions; 56" x 30" x 32" with weight limit of 400 lbs