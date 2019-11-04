Novogratz

Novogratz Futon, Mustard

Upholstered Modern linen upholstered frame with chrome legs ideal for a living room, home office or guest bedroom. Convenient sofa bed with storage compartment for loose items. Convertible couch with wide track armrests that fold down to allow you to lounge or create a Sleeper sofa. Ships in one box and assembles quickly. Available in multiple colors. 1 Year limited . Futon dimensions: 60"L x 30"W x 32"H. Weight Limit: 400 lbs. Net weight: 63 lbs. Shipping dimensions: 76"L x 30"W x 6"H. Gross weight: 66 lbs. No matter how you look at the unique Novo Gratz Leyla Loveseat, It is an instant conversation piece. Modern in design, it features subtle tufted seat stitching, bold seams, and chrome legs, that you’ll want to both sit on and lay back in. Perfect for small space living, The Leyla comes with storage pockets on the outside of the arm to keep your favorite magazines and books. Whether you want a pop of color or stay in a neutral contemporary shade, The Leyla comes in a wide variety of color options to Best compliment your living space. Do you have unexpected overnight guests? Simply fold down the arms and backrest to convert this futon into a convenient and comfortable sleeping area. Be warned though, you will become the envy of all your friends who will no doubt ask where you got it. The Novo Gratz Leyla Loveseat with magazine storage is the perfect small space solution!