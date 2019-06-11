Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Novogratz Collection
Novogratz Bullseye Blue Rug (2' X 3')
$38.99
$31.59
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Features- -Material- 100% polyester plie. -This tufted rug creates a retro shag look and feel with a long comfy pile. -Super soft polyester is durable and comfortable. Technique- -Tufted. Primary Color- -Blue. Type of Backing- -Cotton. Material- -Synthetic. Product Care- -Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Professional cleaning recommended. Licensed Product- -Yes. Product Type- -Area Rug. Material Details- -Polyester. Dimensions- Rug Size 2' x 3' - Pile Height- -1. Rug Size 2' x 3' - Overall Product Weight- -1.5 lbs. Rug Size Runner 2'3 x 7'6 - Overall Product Weight- -4.22 lbs. Warranty- Product Warranty- -30 Days.
Featured in 1 story
Chic Walmart Finds Our Editors Are Adding To Cart
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Urban Outfitters
Winky Eye Bath Mat
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
Ikea
Rens Sheepskin, White
$29.99
Ikea
H&M
Cotton Rag Rug, 28x55
$24.99
H&M
Unique Loom
Solo Solid Shag
$72.69
$37.74
Amazon
Novogratz Collection
Bullseye Shag Area Rug, 5'0" X 7'6"
$140.63
Amazon
Novogratz Collection
Stella Bar Cart, Brass Finish, Leather
$149.99
$123.85
Amazon
Novogratz Collection
All Seeing Eye Area Rug (2' X 3')
$39.20
$19.20
Amazon
Novogratz Collection
Brittany Sofa Futon - Navy Linen [futon]
$284.99
$267.99
Amazon
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
Target.com
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
Lulu & Georgia
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
Terrain
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
Paddywax
