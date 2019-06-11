Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Novogratz Collection

Novogratz Bullseye Blue Rug (2' X 3')

$38.99$31.59
At Walmart
Features- -Material- 100% polyester plie. -This tufted rug creates a retro shag look and feel with a long comfy pile. -Super soft polyester is durable and comfortable. Technique- -Tufted. Primary Color- -Blue. Type of Backing- -Cotton. Material- -Synthetic. Product Care- -Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Professional cleaning recommended. Licensed Product- -Yes. Product Type- -Area Rug. Material Details- -Polyester. Dimensions- Rug Size 2' x 3' - Pile Height- -1. Rug Size 2' x 3' - Overall Product Weight- -1.5 lbs. Rug Size Runner 2'3 x 7'6 - Overall Product Weight- -4.22 lbs. Warranty- Product Warranty- -30 Days.
Featured in 1 story
Chic Walmart Finds Our Editors Are Adding To Cart
by Elizabeth Buxton