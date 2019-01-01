Cyber week deal - Buy this toy for $100 only! Offer applied at checkout. Valid till Nov 27. Don't miss out!
The Novice Plug is a premium, beginner-friendly shape and size butt plug with a powerful motor located in the tip.
This compact, certified body-safe, small butt plug with seamless silicone offers 6 vibration levels and 15 vibration patterns for a multitude of erotic combinations.
Use with or without the wireless remote control that not only makes use a breeze, but also offers diverse couple play possibilities.