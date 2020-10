NOVETE

Novete Handheld Vacuum

$39.99 $31.99

Buy Now Review It

The NOVETE portable vacuum cleaner includes a high-capacity lithium battery (3 × 2600 mAh), which fully charges within 3.5-4.5 hours and can run for 20-30 minutes, making cleaning out your car a breeze; over-current, over-charge, over-discharge, and overheating protection ensures safe charging and operation