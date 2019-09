Slumber Hut

Novelty Llama Slippers

$7.99

GIRLS AND LADIES - MATCHING OPTIONS! Superb snug soft padded luxury velour slippers. Cute 3D Unicorn themed slippers with novelty face and horn at the forefront of the slippers! Features Magic Horn and Tail! Extremely soft and cosy. Padded throughout the front, back, and sides. Have a convenient pimple grip on thier soles. Contrating colour trim throughout the soles. Excellent idea, as a treat to yourself, or as a novelty Christmas present!