Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffel Bag
$89.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
HERSCHEL COLLECTION: Click on our brand logo at the top of the page to explore the full collection from Herschel Supply.
Need a few alternatives?
Rockland
Rockland Revolution Hardside Rolling Computer Case
BUY
$88.90
$250.00
Amazon
Samsonite
Bartlett Medium Spinner
BUY
$99.99
Samsonite
Wrangler
Smart Luggage Set, 3 Pcs
BUY
$163.73
$200.00
Amazon
SwissGear
Sion Softside Luggage With Spinner Wheels (18-inch)
BUY
$129.99
Amazon
More from Herschel Supply Co.
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffel Bag, Night Camo
BUY
$89.99
Amazon
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffle Bag
BUY
$159.00
Surf Stitch
Herschel Supply Co.
Denim Shop Jacket
BUY
C$129.99
Herschel
Herschel Supply Co.
Chapter Dopp Kit
BUY
$34.99
Nordstrom
More from Travel
Rockland
Rockland Revolution Hardside Rolling Computer Case
BUY
$88.90
$250.00
Amazon
Samsonite
Bartlett Medium Spinner
BUY
$99.99
Samsonite
Wrangler
Smart Luggage Set, 3 Pcs
BUY
$163.73
$200.00
Amazon
SwissGear
Sion Softside Luggage With Spinner Wheels (18-inch)
BUY
$129.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted