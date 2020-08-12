We-Vibe

Nova Rabbit Vibrator (pink) – We-vibe

$214.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Introducing a dual-stimulation superstar that combines the fullness of a G-spot vibrator with deep, rumbly clitoral stimulation. Nova's clitoral stimulator flexes to stay in contact with you as you move, for consistent vibrations and pleasure. It has two motors can be controlled separately, letting you customize the vibration pattern andintensity for both the internal and external stimulators.