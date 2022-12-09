Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Reiss
Nova Knitted Roll Neck Jumper
£98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reiss
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
BUY
$94.80
$158.00
Reformation
Reformation
Hart Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Luisa Cropped Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$136.80
$228.00
Reformation
Uniqlo x Marni
Merino Blend Striped Oversized Cardigan
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
More from Reiss
Reiss
Nova Knitted Roll Neck Jumper
BUY
£98.00
Reiss
Reiss
Gabrielle Leather Gloves
BUY
£68.00
Reiss
Reiss
Aspen Faux Fur Cross Over Slippers
BUY
£48.00
Reiss
Reiss
Dakota Zebra Calf Hair Baguette Bag
BUY
£98.00
Reiss
More from Sweaters
Reiss
Nova Knitted Roll Neck Jumper
BUY
£98.00
Reiss
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
BUY
$94.80
$158.00
Reformation
Reformation
Hart Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Luisa Cropped Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$136.80
$228.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted