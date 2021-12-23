Native Shoes

Nova Hydroknit

C$135.00 C$79.00

At Native Shoes

Meet the Nova Hydroknit, one of our brightest shining stars. Form fit, waterproof technologies, and made with minimal waste. Weave through the galaxy in a sleek, recycled 3D knit upper and keep extra dry thanks to stain-resistant spray protection and waterproof inner membrane. Nova's contoured sole allows for extra grip and traction, yet remains ultra lightweight for hovering the hemisphere. MATERIALS Stretch Knit Upper with 50% Recycled PET Yarn Water and Stain-Resistant Spray Protection Waterproof Membrane Dynalite Midsole Lite Rubber Outsole