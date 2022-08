Casper

Nova Hybrid Mattress

$2295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Casper

Inside the Nova Hybrid Here’s how the Nova Hybrid unlocks your best night’s sleep—for even better tomorrows: Zoned Support™ Pro lifts your waist and lower back for alignment. AirScape™ 2 increases airflow to help prevent overheating. Cradling top foams help you fall asleep faster. Resilient springs prevent sinking and add lift and airflow.