Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Jennifer Behr
Nova Bandeaux
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jennifer Behr
A celestial hairband.
Featured in 1 story
Pinterest Searches Are Up 406% For This Trend
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oscar de la Renta
Pave Crystal Headband
$495.00
$202.95
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Elizabeth and James
Aldona Hair Pin
$150.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Eos Headband
$298.00
from
Jennifer Behr
BUY
DETAILS
Accessorize
Chain And Stud Gold Bando
$13.50
from
Accessorize
BUY
More from Jennifer Behr
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Kalina Earrings
$160.00
$96.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Braided Velvet Headband
£215.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Velvet Hair Bow
$130.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Neveah Crown
$1375.00
from
Jennifer Behr
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Kitsch
Silk Scrunchie
$12.00
from
Kitsch
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Albania
£6.50
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Cult Gaia
Turband - Leaf
£47.42
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
DETAILS
Ashley Williams
Crystal Hair Pins
£110.00
from
Liberty London
BUY
More from Hair
Beauty
Hollywood's Trendiest Haircut Will Inspire Your Big Summer Chop
When you were a kid, and your mom was still responsible for managing your schedule, the first heatwave of May or June probably meant a trip to the salon
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Clever Haircut Technique Actually Made My Hair Look
Long...
After a teenagehood of terrible at-home dye jobs and dodgy cuts by my BFF in her back garden, I found my failsafe hair formula a few years ago in blonde
by
Natalie Gil
