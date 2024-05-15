Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
We-Vibe X Lovehoney
Nova 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
$209.00
$149.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
Need a few alternatives?
LELO
Dot
BUY
$174.30
$249.00
The Iconic
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager
BUY
$209.30
$299.00
The Iconic
LELO
Soraya Wave
BUY
$251.30
$359.00
The Iconic
Smile Makers
The Firefighter
BUY
$52.47
$74.95
The Iconic
More from We-Vibe X Lovehoney
We-Vibe X Lovehoney
Nova 2
BUY
$74.50
$149.00
Lovehoney
We-Vibe X Lovehoney
Limited Edition Remote Control Couple's Vibrator
BUY
$59.50
$119.00
Lovehoney
We-Vibe X Lovehoney
Remote Control Clitoral And G-spot Vibrator
BUY
£79.99
£99.99
Lovehoney
More from Sexual Wellness
LELO
Dot
BUY
$174.30
$249.00
The Iconic
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager
BUY
$209.30
$299.00
The Iconic
LELO
Soraya Wave
BUY
$251.30
$359.00
The Iconic
Smile Makers
The Firefighter
BUY
$52.47
$74.95
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted