Nova 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

$149.00 $74.50

We-Vibe's Nova Rabbit Vibrator is back and better than ever. Still boasting app controls and a sensational arced, clitoris-kissing arm that stays in contact while you thrust, the Nova 2 also boasts a posable internal arm for top-tier G-spot stimulation. Sculpted from smooth, seamless silicone with a bulbed end for G-spot pleasure, this sleek toy is as ergonomic as they come. Its whisper-quiet vibrations are ideal during late-night bedroom bliss-outs, and the waterproof body turns your bathroom into a playground. Use the buttons on the toy to explore its default vibration modes, or switch on to the free We-Vibe app to create your own personal pleasure patterns. Plus, with the app you can share control with a partner and play together with multiple toys, no matter how physically near or far apart you may be. The new and improved We-Vibe app has been built entirely from scratch to improve toy connectivity, user interface and user experience. It also comes with some fantastic new features, including: multi vibe, multi toy, content cards, feedback function, tutorial mode and PIN. Enjoy amplified pleasure as you play by treating your Nova 2 to a quick slick of water-based lube. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.