Anolon
Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 6.5-qt. Stockpot With Lid
$150.00$87.99
At Macy's
A truly versatile addition to any cookware collection, the induction-suitable Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 6-1/2-Quart Covered Stockpot will be the go-to pot for blanching artichokes, boiling new red potatoes, or simmering a fresh heirloom tomato sauce. This stockpot's size is ideal for tasks that require a medium-sized pot to get the job done. With its European-inspired, tulip-shaped design, the pot boasts polished stainless steel construction that's crafted to deliver optimum heat control and performance.