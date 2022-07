House of BO

Nourishing Parfum Primer

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

Made in USA Introducing a first-to-market fragrance skin primer formula that hydrates, nourishes, and preps your skin to ensure a longer lasting perfume experience. Ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up to date list of ingredients 1.7 Fl Oz