Pond's

Nourishing Moisturizing Cream

$8.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Pond's Crema S Nourishing Moisturizing Cream is a face cream that is formulated with a blend of botanical extracts and nutrients, resulting in soft, healthy-looking skin. Crema S is specifically designed for dry to very dry skin, nourishing skin for up to 24 hours. This face lotion is formulated with essential ingredients including: Apple extract-known for its skin nourishing properties. Grapefruit Extract & Seaweed extract. To help prevent very dry skin, use this cream daily, for long lasting moisturization. This daily moisturizer formulated with botanical extracts and nutrients, will help leave skin feeling hydrated, nourished, and looking fresh all day long.