Alodia

Nourish & Hydrate Deep Conditioning Masque

$18.00

Please note that because of covid19, there are nationwide shortages that may affect the packaging ( closures and bottles) and packaging may look different than what's pictured. Want a healthier hair and scalp that promotes growth and length retention? Alodia’s Nourish and Hydrate Deep Conditioning Treatment infuses moisture – starved strands with natural, quality ingredients and nourishes your scalp leaving you with healthy, vibrant and manageable tresses. • Nourishes and stimulates scalp • Instantly restores moisture • Strengthens and softens hair strands • Use after washing with Alodia's Nourish and Hydrate Conditioning Shampoo. Directions Section clean, wet hair and apply Nourish and Hydrate Deep Conditioning Treatment generously. Use a wide tooth comb to detangle hair from ends to root. Leave in for 5 - 10 minutes and rinse out. For a more intense treatment, cover hair with plastic cap and apply moderate heat for 30 minutes and then rinse out. When using a hair steamer, do not cover with plastic cap. Ingredients Avocado Oil: Avocado oil is lightweight and is easily absorbed into the hair and scalp. It contains many nutrients such as vitamins A, B, D, E, protein, amino acids, iron, copper, magnesium, and folic acid. All these nutrients are beneficial for nourishment and hair growth. Peppermint Oil: Peppermint oil is a natural antiseptic agent, helping to restore balance to dry itchy and flaking scalps. It also promotes circulation helping to stimulate hair growth. Water (Aqua), Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Centrimonium Chloride, Aloe Barabadensis Fruit Juice, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat protein, Honey, Silk Amino Acids, All Natural Phthalate Free Fragrance, Quaternium-80, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Ocimum Basillicum (Basil) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Ro