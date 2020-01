Kate Somerville

Nourish Daily Moisturizer

Moisturize, rejuvenate, and brighten skin with this sophisticated blend of proven anti-aging ingredients. Contains Matrixyl™3000 and retinyl palmitate, clinically proven to rapidly diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Encourages collagen production. Rich in antioxidants, shields skin from free-radicals. Light feel, absorbs quickly and leaves skin balanced, fresh, and healthy.