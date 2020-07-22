St. Ives

Nourish And Soothe Oatmeal And Shea Butter Body Lotion

Keep calm and soothe on! Our Soothing Oatmeal and Shea Butter Hand & Body Lotion gently nourishes for smooth, healthy-looking skin. It’s great to use on dry hands and your body. Apply this rich, creamy lotion all over your body for naturally healthy-looking skin. Infused with wholesome oats and sweet-smelling shea butter, this non-greasy lotion is made with 100% natural moisturizers (plant-based glycerin and soybean oil), to absorb quickly to comfort skin.Our oats are harvested from oat grains grown in fields across the USA. These wholesome, healthy grains are known to soothe and calm skin. Shea butter comes from nuts of the shea tree, which are native to Africa. Rich shea butter is famous for indulging skin with intense moisturization.Who knew soybeans had natural moisturizing properties? Well, we did actually. That’s why we put it in our lotions. Soybean oil is a real smoothie, gliding onto the skin and soaking right in. Our soybeans come from the fields of the USA, and nothing else sneaks in during the extraction process. Our soybean oil is as nature intended -- 100% natural.This hand and body lotion is paraben free, dermatologist tested, absorbs instantly, and is made with plant-derived ingredients. It is made with 100% natural moisturizers and the bottle contains up to 25% recycled plastic. Be sure to recycle upon disposal. How to use: Squeeze 1-2 pumps of lotion into your palms & spread all over dry hands and body. Rub in small circular motions with gentle pressure to awaken your skin. Use daily to give your skin that TLC it deserves!At St. Ives, we use 100% natural moisturizers, exfoliants, and extracts to bring the joy of nature into our skin products to give you soft, refreshed skin that glows. St. Ives does not test on animals anywhere in the world and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA. Learn more about St. Ives skin care products at STIVES.COM.