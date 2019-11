Lipslut

Notorious R.b.g.

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lipslut

Nominated by you, Notorious R.B.G. matte liquid lipstick is an iconic, brilliant, bad bitch berry! In honor of Justice Ginsburg’s commitment to equality, 50% of all earnings from Notorious R.B.G. go towards supporting organizations that embody her ethos. These organizations are to be chosen by the people, as with every lipstick purchased comes an opportunity to vote.