Urban Outfitters

Nothing But Business Linen Vest

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 68423151; Color Code: 001 Workwear-inspired vest from UO in a lightweight linen blend. Cropped above the waist with a plunging neckline and a notched hem. Finished with a button placket at the front. Only at UO. Content + Care - 77% Viscose, 23% linen; 100% modal lining - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’7” and wearing size Small