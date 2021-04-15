Charter Club

Notched Collar Top & Capris Pajama Set

$64.50

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

There's nothing but comfy nights ahead in this stylish cotton pajama set from Charter Club featuring a short-sleeved notched-collar top and capri-length pants. Created for Macy's Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11861504 Size & Fit Bottom: inseam approx. 24"; woven fabric; elastic waist Top: hits at hip; woven fabric; pocket at left chest; piping trim; notched collar; button-front closures; lace-trim short sleeves Materials & Care All cotton Machine washable