LookHUMAN

Not A Hugger Ceramic Coffee Mug

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

Our 11-ounce Mug features large handles for easy gripping and a wrap-around print. These heavy-duty Mugs are both dishwasher and microwave safe. Printed in the USA. ATTENTION: All LookHuman products are original designs, created by humans on our design team. Sellers with similar designs at lower prices are not affiliated with LookHuman, nor are they authorized resellers of our original designs For amazing products and great customer service, please make sure you choose "LookHuman" as the seller. Our items are printed in the USA. No touching! Show you're not a fan of receiving casual hugs with this personal space themed design. This design features an illustration of Venus de Milo and the phrase "Not A Hugger."