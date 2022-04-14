Anthropologie

Nostalgia Candle

$24.00 $19.20

Beach Trip: Inspired by fun trips to the shore, this sun-warmed scent of spicy cardamom and ylang ylang is topped with a kiss of fresh coconut. (FLORAL) I Do: Inspired by your special day, this fresh blend of peony and musk invites you to remember the excitement of walking down the aisle. (FLORAL) Slow Dance: Inspired by shopping for your first high school dance, this blend of sweet strawberries, lychee, and caramel take you back to slow dancing with that special someone. (FRESH) Road Trip: Inspired by cross-country trips, this airy blend of jasmine, crisp apple, and violet tea conjures images of scenic views, charming diners, and the wide-open road. (FRESH) Golden Hour: Inspired by the fleeting magic of golden hour, this sweet blend of white almond, jasmine sambac, and cashmere musk captures the essence of your most memorable sunsets. (FLORAL)