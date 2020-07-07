Biore

Nose + Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips – 24ct

Remove blackheads and actually shrink the size of pores with Bioré Blackhead Eliminating Deep Cleansing Pore Strip. From a dermatologist tested brand, these deep cleansing nose strips instantly targets blackheads and instantly unclogs pores for healthy looking skin. Convenient and easy to use, these Pore Strips can be used 1x per week for the deepest clean. Unlike other wannabe 'pore strips', ONLY Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips use patented C-bond technology to bind to blackheads and impurities NOT to skin. These strips work like a magnet to safely and effectively remove dirt, oil, and even stubborn blackheads. Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips leave skin feeling cleaner and pores visibly smaller in just 10 minutes. Trusted, dermatologist-tested way to remove blackheads and purify pores.