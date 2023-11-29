Neutrogena

Norwegian Formula Hand Cream For Dry And Rough Hands

$6.79 $5.24

Buy Now Review It

Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator "I carry this in my purse at all times, with dry skin it is the ultimate glass of water for your skin and works great over make up!" - Holly Jo, Credo in-store clean beauty Expert, Plano This Product Is: a combo moisturizer, toner, and hydrator Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator is a multi-action product-a combination toner and light moisturizer. It's packed with organic, vitamin-infused Aloe Water to deliver hydration and nutrients.