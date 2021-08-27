Anastasia Beverly Hills

Norvina Eyeshadow Palette

$45.00 $22.50

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette is Norvina's go-to eyeshadow palette featuring fourteen whimsical shades ranging from bold and bright mattes to soft pastel shimmers. Inspiration: "I have always wanted to create a palette that embodies my spirit. I'm a dreamer at heart and get lost in my own fantasy world daily. It's a whimsical place that leaves you feeling carefree. If I had to explain how these colors made me feel, I would say "happy"." - Norvina Benefits: Full pigment and easy-to-blend formula Includes double-ended brush Luxe packaging with large mirror and double-ended brush Shades: Dreamer (metallic pink champagne) Base (matte eggshell) Summer (metallic foiled golden topaz) Soul (matte wisteria) Wild Child (duo-chrome frosty pink w/ a magenta shift) Incense (matte dusty terracotta) Rose Gold (metallic rosewood) Love (matte mid-tone cool pink) Celestial (duo-chrome plum w/ a violet shift) Volatile (matte warm charcoal) Dazzling (duo-chrome cool-tone bronze w/ a violet shift) Eccentric (matte dark burnt orange) Drama (duo-chrome aubergine w/ a cool bronze shift) Passion (matte deep garnet)