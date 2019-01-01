bareMinerals

Northern Lights Rose Golds Gen Nude Eye & Cheek Palette

$11.16

Buy Now Review It

A perfectly compact mini eye and cheek palette to create an on-the-go rose gold look. Curated with two shimmering eyeshadows and a cushiony blush in rose gold shades, this portable palette for eyes and cheeks flatters all skin tones and creates a sultry, flirtatious look. Apply Gen Nude Eyeshadows to eyelids with fingertips or a brush, focusing the lighter shade on the inner corner and brow bone and the darker shade in the outer corners and crease. Sweep Gen Nude Powder Blush on cheeks for a beautiful flush of color.