Faber & Faber

Normal People By Sally Rooney

$11.09

Buy Now Review It

LONGLISTED FOR THE MAN BOOKER PRIZE 2018. Connell and Marianne grow up in the same small town in rural Ireland. The similarities end there- they are from very different worlds. When they both earn places at Trinity College in Dublin, a connection that has grown between them lasts long into the following years.This is an exquisite love story about how a person can change another person's life - a simple yet profound realisation that unfolds beautifully over the course of the novel. It tells us how difficult it is to talk about how we feel and it tells us - blazingly - about cycles of domination, legitimacy and privilege. Alternating menace with overwhelming tenderness, Sally Rooney's second novel breathes fiction with new life.