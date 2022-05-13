Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Lumene
Nordic Hydra [lähde] Fresh Moisture 24h Water Gel
£17.90
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Nordic Hydra [LÄHDE] Fresh Moisture 24H Water Gel
Need a few alternatives?
Lumene
Nordic Hydra [lähde] Fresh Moisture 24h Water Gel
BUY
£17.90
FeelUnique
Revolution Skincare
Hydration Boost Moisture Gel With Watermelon
BUY
£10.00
LookFantastic
Eucerin
Dry Skin Replenishing Face Cream 5% Urea
BUY
£11.00
FeelUnique
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturising Factors + Ha
BUY
£5.00
Cult Beauty
More from Lumene
Lumene
Nordic C [valo] Glow Renew Night Serum
BUY
£23.90
£29.00
FeelUnique
Lumene
Arctic Hydra Care Moisture & Relief Rich Night Balm
BUY
£26.90
FeelUnique
Lumene
Invisible Illumination [kaunis] Dewy Glow Setting Spray
BUY
£15.90
FeelUnique
Lumene
Nordic C [valo] Glow Boost Essence
BUY
£29.90
Cult Beauty
More from Skin Care
Lumene
Nordic Hydra [lähde] Fresh Moisture 24h Water Gel
BUY
£17.90
FeelUnique
Eucerin
Dry Skin Replenishing Face Cream 5% Urea
BUY
£11.00
FeelUnique
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturising Factors + Ha
BUY
£5.00
Cult Beauty
Medik8
Super C Ferulic
BUY
£59.00
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted