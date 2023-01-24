AnthroLiving

Nora Six-drawer Dresser

$1598.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 52085438; Color Code: 016 With a rounded-edge silhouette, a low-slung design, and a bleached oak finish paired with metal accents, this six-drawer dresser exudes by-gone character and a modern aesthetic at the same time. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Solid bleached oak dresser reinforced with engineered hardwood and finished with brass-capped legs Six drawers Drawers open on metal glides Sealed with clear lacquer for protection Wipe clean with damp cloth Legs are removable This piece is intended for indoor use Some assembly required Imported Dimensions Overall: 33"H, 68"W, 19"D Interior Drawer Dimensions: 4"H, 31"W, 15"D Distance Between Legs: 17" short side; 60.5" long side Leg Height: 4" Under Clearance: 4"