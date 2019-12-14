Lovense

Nora Rabbit Vibrator

ELEVATE YOUR SEXUAL PLEASURE with the Nora rabbit vibrator; the rotating head and powerful clit vibrator provide dual action to bring you to climax comfortably and quickly; enjoy two sensations at the same time for a body shaking orgasm POWERFUL VIBRATIONS from the clit arm are consistent and smooth; LOVENSE does not make vibrators with weak motors; you’ll get clitoral pleasure that will keep going and going for up to two hours before it quits – but you’ll be finished long before then INTIMATE SMARTPHONE CONTROL thanks to the technology of Bluetooth and WiFi lets your partner or anyone else control the Nora rabbit vibrator from anywhere in the world; close the distance in your long-distance relationship and turn up the heat QUALITY, FLEXIBLE MATERIAL helps you find and stimulate your G-spot; made only with waterproof and body safe silicone material, you can wash it, dry it, lube it and discover what makes you tick without any worries; your pleasure is yours to enjoy MULTIPLE SETTINGS are perfect for any woman looking to find her level of pleasure; you can control the speed of the rotating head and increase or decrease the strength of vibrations from the vibrating arm; Nora will quickly become your best friend